'Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World' Anime's Character Video, Visual Highlight Nick

The official website for the television anime of Shinta Fuji 's Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World ( Ningen Fushin no Bōkensha-tachi ga Sekai o Sukuu Yō Desu ) light novel series began streaming a character video on Tuesday for the character Nick. The site also revealed a character visual for Nick.

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 10 at 11:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV . In Japan, the anime will stream on the Abema service one week in advance of other streaming services.

The anime stars:

Toki is also performing the show's opening theme song "Glorious World," and Mao Abe is performing the ending theme song "Never Fear."

Frontier Works is credited with the original planning for the anime. Itsuki Imazaki ( Hensuki , Magical Somera-chan , Ai Mai Mi ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts at Geek Toys with animation cooperation by Seven . Hiroo Nagao ( Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! , My Wife is the Student Council President+! ) is the character designer and the chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest , Sing a Bit of Harmony , Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music.

Yen Press has licensed both the light novel series and Masaki Kawakami 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Veteran adventurer Nick's life is falling apart. Despite all the knowledge and expertise he's devoted to his adventuring party, his respected leader kicked him out, his girlfriend dumped him, and his teammates shamelessly accused him of embezzlement. Tired, heartbroken, and looking for a drink, Nick chances upon a few kindred spirits who are jaded as he is. Together, these disillusioned adventurers form an unstoppable team out to save their bleak, depressing world!

Fuji launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2019, and the last update was in September 2020. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint began publishing the novels in print in September 2019. Kawakami launched the ongoing manga adaptation in September 2019.

Source: Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World anime's website



