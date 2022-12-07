New Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Anime's Season 3 Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, January 18 Debut in Video

The staff for the new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series debuted the full promotional video and main visual for the third season, Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi: Urban Rama-hen (Urban Rama Arc), on Wednesday. The video announces more cast members, theme songs, and January 18 premiere for the season, and it also previews the opening theme song.

The newly announced regular cast members are:

Junya Enoki as Ryan



as Ryan Takuya Eguchi as Halpert



The newly announced episode guest cast members are:

Kana Hanazawa as Eris



as Eris Mariya Ise as Shiina



Orphen's own voice actor Showtaro Morikubo composed the music, wrote the lyrics, and performed the opening theme song "Hysteric Caravan," and Dortin's voice actress Mai Fuchigami performed the ending theme song "Fantastic Partner."

The season will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 18 at 8:30 p.m. (6:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , WOWOW , and BS Fuji , as well as on various streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the season as it airs in Japan.

New cast members for the new season also include Daisuke Ono as Ed and Shiki Aoki as Lottecia.

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) is returning from the first two seasons to direct the new season at Studio DEEN , but Kenji Konuta is replacing Reiko Yoshida for series composition. Yoko Kikuchi and Rio are returning from the second season as the character designers, and the new CG director is Shinsuke Ōshima . Shinnosuke is again composing the music.

The first season premiered in January 2020, and ended with 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in January 2021. Funimation again streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the beginning of the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Yūya Kusaka . The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. Akita debuted a new volume in the series in December 2019, the first new volume in the light novel series in four years. A new volume shipped in January 2021.



Source: Comic Natalie