Suzume Becomes 25th Highest-Earning Film in Japan

Film earns 12.49 billion yen, sells 9.4 million tickets

Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) anime film has earned 12.488 billion yen (about US$97.13 million) and has sold over 9,398,000 tickets as of Sunday. The film ranked at #2 in its 10th weekend. The film is now the 25th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The film surpassed Studio Ghibli 's The Wind Rises film last week to become the 10th highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. Only Demon Slayer , four Ghibli films, Shinkai's own last two films, One Piece Film Red , and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have earned more in Japan.

Suzume opened at #1 on November 11, and sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more in the same timeframe than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2)