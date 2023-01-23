Pokémon Voice Actress, Singer Rica Matsumoto to Attend Event in NYC

Event takes place at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on February 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Carnegie Hall's official website states that voice actresswill attend the "NEW & JAPAN": Japan-Foreign Culture Interexchange Event at its Weill Recital Hall on February 20.

KK chan-maki is organizing the event promoting intercultural communication. The event will also feature " Pokémon songs, a Japanese sword dance, traditional dancing, a kimono show, and guest appearances by New York performers."

Matsumoto is perhaps best known as the voice of Satoshi, the Japanese name of the character Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon anime. She has also performed theme songs for many of the Pokémon anime films and series. She is also one of the founding members of the JAM Project band. Matsumoto has also voiced roles in such anime as Yu-Gi-Oh! , You're Under Arrest , and Outlaw Star , among others.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. EST to 3:30 p.m. EST. Tickets for the event are available free of charge at Carnegie Hall's box office.



Source: Carnegie Hall's website