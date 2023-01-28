Natsumi Takamori Performs The Quintessential Quintuplets: Goto Pazu Story Game's Theme Song

Console version of smartphone game launches in early summer

MAGES. revealed on Wednesday that Natsumi Takamori (the voice of Raiha Uesugi) will perform the theme song for Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story , the latest console game in the The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise game.

The game will release in early summer for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and pre-orders start on February 10. The game is a console version of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020. The console version will contain only the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.