Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, BIN & GARNiDELiA's Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga posted the second promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals more cast for the anime, as well as its theme songs.





Tasuku Hatanaka plays Lanteveldt of the hyena race.

The staff also teases the characters Fenrir and Gleipnir, but has not confirmed their voice cast members:





The group BIN performs the opening theme song "Saku no Nie" (Sacrifice During the New Moon), and the group GARNiDELiA performs ending theme song "Only," as heard in the video above.

The anime stars:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is handling the series composition, and Shinya Hasegawa ( Revolutionary Girl Utena ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is the sound director, and Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide outside Asia.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume on April 26, 2022.

A spinioff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume on August 20. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26.

