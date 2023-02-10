The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime Streams Character Video for Ami Tsuruga

voices character in anime debuting in "Animeism" programming block in April

The official website for the anime of Kouji Seo 's The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace ) manga began streaming a character video on Friday for the character Ami Tsuruga (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro ). The website also revealed a new visual for the character.

The site previously streamed a video for Shiragiku Ono and Riho Tsukishima.

The series will premiere in April and will air inand' "Animeism" programming block.

The anime stars:

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Black Jack , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Demon Girl Next Door , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts, Masatsune Noguchi ( Hakushon Daimaō , My Home Hero ) is designing the characters, and Shu Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) are composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka !

Seo ( Fuuka , A Town Where You Live , Suzuka ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.