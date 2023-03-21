Beyblade Burst QuadStrike Anime Premieres on Disney XD on April 3, Hulu on May 8

©Hiro Morita, BBBProject

announced on Tuesday that, the seventh season of theanime series, will premiere onon April 3 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and onon May 8 in the U.S. Episodes will stream onfollowing the U.S. premieres. The anime will also roll out on the company's additional regional broadcast partners.

There will be 26 22-minute episodes.

Hasbro describes the story:

The stage is set for a masquerade tournament, but the Dark Prince isn't the only belle at this ball! Enter: the masked Blader known as 'Quadra.' Wielding her elemental Bey, Lightning Pandora, Quadra has defeated every foe to come her way. Meanwhile, Quadra's brother, Pax, is busy studying the elemental powers radiating from a series of mysterious ruins nearby. Bel might be the Dark Prince, but this adventure is full of even darker secrets!

Our Last Night perform the opening theme song "Darkness Turns to Light."

©Hiro Morita, BBBProject

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive

Thein Japan) anime premiered in Japan in April 2021. The show began airing on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW in December 2021.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. Beyblade Burst began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016, and then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan in April 2019 with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States in February 2020.

Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ) premiered on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) in April 2020. The show began airing on Disney XD on February 2021.

Source: Press release