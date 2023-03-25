Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Streams 3rd Promo Video

Series returns on April 4

The staff for the television anime of Nene Yukimori 's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ( Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai ) manga started streaming the anime's third promotional video on Saturday.

The anime will re-air from episode 1 starting on April 4 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. EDT), and will also return on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS .

The anime's staff delayed all episodes past episode 6 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule.

The anime originally premiered on January 10 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m., and it also airs on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS . HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM ( Do It Yourself!! , Kageki Shoujo!! ). Yūya Takahashi ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Luck & Logic ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō ( Comic Girls ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kana Hanazawa is performing the opening theme song "Dramatic Janakutemo" (Even Though it's Not Dramatic). Dialogue+ is performing the ending theme song "Kasuka de Tashika."

Viz Media is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in December 2022. Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume on January 3.

The manga entered its final arc, titled "confession," in Weekly Young Jump magazine's February 9 issue. The manga's main story ended on March 2, and the magazine announced that the manga will have an epilogue chapter in its 12th and final compiled book volume on April 18. The "extra special episode" is set after the final chapter of the main story.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.