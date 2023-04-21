Mashle: Magic and Muscles Stage Play Reveals Cast, Visuals, July Opening

Play runs in Tokyo from July 4-11, Hyogo from July 15-17

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga revealed on Friday that the play will run at Tokyo International Forum Hall C from July 4-11 and AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo from July 15-17. The website also unveiled the cast and visuals.

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

The cast includes:

Ryotaro Akazawa as Mash Burnedead

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

Hiroi Yuto as Finn Ames

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

Ryoga Ishikawa as Lance Crown

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

Takeshi James Yamada as Dot Barrett

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

Misato Kawauchi as Lemon Irvine

© 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

Fumiya Matsuzaki is in charge of production, Imagine Ito is directing the stage play, and Shinjirō Kameda is writing the script. Shingo I (OVERCOME MUSIC) is composing the music. Yūji Mitsuya is credited for the lyrics. Umebou (Hirotaka Noda and Hideya Tawada) and Erinacchi are handling the choreography.

© 甲本 一／集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 7.is streaming the series as it airs.

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 16th volume on April 4.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The franchise also includes two novels.