Omega Strikers Game Reveals Opening Music Video Animated by Studio Trigger

Game launches on Thursday

Nintendo began streaming the cinematic opening music video animated by Studio Trigger ( Kill la Kill , Little Witch Academia , SSSS.Gridman , PROMARE ) for Odyssey Interactive's upcoming Omega Strikers game on Monday.

The game will launch for PC, Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday.

Trigger previously produced animated intro videos for the Indivisible , Marble Knights , Shantae and the Seven Sirens , and Metallic Child games.