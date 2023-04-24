×
News
Omega Strikers Game Reveals Opening Music Video Animated by Studio Trigger

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches on Thursday

Nintendo began streaming the cinematic opening music video animated by Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, SSSS.Gridman, PROMARE) for Odyssey Interactive's upcoming Omega Strikers game on Monday.

The game will launch for PC, Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday.

Trigger previously produced animated intro videos for the Indivisible, Marble Knights, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, and Metallic Child games.

