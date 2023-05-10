Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film's Video Previews Characters

Love, That's an Understatement's first volume is a strong start to an enjoyable take on the good girl/bad boy romance subgenre, and if you're a fan of shoujo-style romance, you definitely ought to check it out.

― The good girl/bad boy romance trope is almost as old as the romance genre itself. Early versions of the trope, such as in Samuel Richardson's 1748 novel Clarissa, didn't exactly work out. Ho...