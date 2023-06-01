Crunchyroll Adds Man With A Mission, L'Arc-en-Ciel, Kana-Boon, More to Music Service

Music service now has 3,200+ music videos, 100+ full-length live concert videos

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday the expansion of its music service, by adding new music videos and exclusive concert performances by MAN WITH A MISSION , L'Arc-en-Ciel , KANA-BOON , Shoko Nakagawa , SPYAIR Goose House , amazarashi , Survive Said the Prophet , SUPER BEAVER , sumika , NICO TOUCHES THE WALLS , and more.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll also added music videos from K-pop groups OH MY GIRL , 2PM, and GOT7.

Crunchyroll 's music service now has 3,200+ music videos and more than 100 full-length live concert performances from Sony Music Entertainment (SME) Japan artists.

Crunchyroll announced its music service in March, and is partnering with SME to license SMEJ's content outside Japan.

Subscribers of any of the streaming platform's premium plans will have access to its music streaming services.

The service also include features such as music video curation, artist listing page, and search integration.

Source: Press release