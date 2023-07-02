Metallic Rouge Original Sci-fi Anime's Video Highlights Protagonist Pair

"Tech noir" anime where human-android pair hunt down rebellious androids premieres in January 2024

The official website for the Metallic Rouge original television anime unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video highlights the anime's protagonists, the android girl Rouge and her partner Naomi, and names their targets, the nine rebellious androids called the Immortal Nine.

The anime will premiere on'sBlock in January 2024.will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series composition and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music.

