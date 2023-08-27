Overtake! Motorsports Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils Opening Song, October 1 Debut

Kadokawa and TROYCA debuted the second promotional video, "Side: Drivers," and a new key visual for their Overtake! collaborative anime project on Sunday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Tailwind" by VTuber Kanae, and it also announces the anime's October 1 premiere date.



The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on October 1 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , BS11 , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , and Iwate Asahi TV .

The story centers on the motor sport Formula 4 (F4). Freelance photographer Kōya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to a certain reason. He goes to Fuji International Speedway to work on a story, and he meets the highschool F4 racer Haruka Asahina. He suddenly finds his heart racing after not feeling much for a long time. With that, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team to help Haruka achieve his dreams.

The anime stars Anan Furuya as Haruka Asahina and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kōya Madoka.

The anime's cast members also include:

Kadokawa and TROYCA are credited with the original work. Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 franchise , Technoroid Overmind ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura 's ( Wandering Son , Aldnoah.Zero ) original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama (series composition for Aldnoah.Zero , Two Car ) is supervising the project. Kana Utatane ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! ) is composing the music.

The anime's additional staff includes:

