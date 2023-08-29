Naruto Anime Delays Premiere of 4 New Episodes

Anime's new episodes scheduled to premiere on September 3

The official website for theanimeannounced on Tuesday that the premiere of the four "brand-new" episodes for the anime will be postponed to a later date, to further improve its quality. The anime's staff will announce a new premiere date soon. In the meantime, a repeat of selectedepisodes will air instead.

The anime's staff first announced that the episodes will premiere on September 3 and will air weekly for four consecutive weeks. The new episodes are celebrating the anime's 20th anniversary (the Naruto television anime debuted in October 2002). FLOW will perform the 20-year-anniversary version of their song "GO!!!" as the opening theme song of the new episodes, and they will perform a cover of Orange Range 's "Viva Rock" as the ending theme song.

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippūden anime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , a sequel manga, in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto , the original author of the Naruto manga, took over as writer of the manga in November 2020. The manga went on hiatus in April, and returned on August 21 with its "second part," titled Boruto : Two Blue Vortex .

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. The anime's "Part I" ended with its 293rd episode on March 26, and "Part II" of the anime has been green-lit.