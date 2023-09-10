16bit Sensation: Another Layer Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, October 4 Debut

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event debuted the full promotional video and a new key visual for 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , the television anime of Misato Mitsumi , Tatsuki Amazuyu , and Tamiki Wakaki 's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game (The Bishōjo Game Made by All of You and I) manga, on Sunday. The video unveiled more cast and staff members and the October 4 premiere for the anime.

The newly announced cast members include:

Kentaro Ito as Masaru Rokuta

as Masaru Rokuta Jun Fukushima as Kiyoshi Gomikawa

as Kiyoshi Gomikawa Aya Yamane as Toya Yamada

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT) on TOKYO MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries in October.

The cast includes as original protagonist Konoha Akisato,as Mamoru Rokuda,as Kaori Shimoda, andas Meiko Uehara.

Takashi Sakuma ( Room Mate ) is directing the anime at Silver. Original manga creator Tamiki Wakaki is penning the anime's original story alongside former AQUAPLUS writer Tatsuya Takahashi ( Shizuku , Kizuato , White Album , To Heart , Comic Party ). Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is designing the characters. Yashikin ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer , Anime De Training! Xx! ) is composing the music. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

Shoko Nakagawa is performing the anime's opening theme song "65535."

The anime will tell an original story.

The 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game manga follows Meiko Uehara, a college student who begins working part-time at a PC shop in 1992. However, this shop is a front for its actual business: an erotic game developer for bishōjo games. Due to the sudden departure of the staff, Meiko ends up as a sub-graphic artist — even though she has never drawn an adult illustration before. Her life as a creator begins as she strives to make an erotic game without snafus.

Wakaki ( The World God Only Knows ) collaborated on the manga's story with Misato Mitsumi and Tatsuki Amazuyu based on their real-life experiences at AQUAPLUS . They first distributed the manga as a dōjinshi at Comic Market in December 2016. Kadokawa then began publishing the manga in September 2020, with two volumes out as of November 2021.

