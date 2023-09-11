New City Hunter Anime Film Debuts at #1, The Boy and the Heron Drops to #6

Image via City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film's Twitter account © TSUKASA HOJO/COAMIX, 2023 CITY HUNTER MOVIE COMMITTEE

Gekijо̄ban City Hunter : Tenshi no Namida

The's new anime film ) ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 210,000 tickets for 324,949,388 yen (about US$2.21 million) in its first three days.

Returning voice actors include Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryūsai as Saeko Nogami, Tesshō Genda as Umibōzu , and Mami Koyama as Miki. Also returning in the film are the three Kisugi thief sisters from the Cat's Eye anime. Keiko Toda and Chika Sakamoto are returning from the original Cat's Eye television anime as Hitomi and Ai. Rica Fukami plays Rui. ( Toshiko Fujita , who played Rui in the original Cat's Eye anime, passed away in December 2018.)

City Hunter franchise director Kenji Kodama directied the new film at Sunrise and The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. Yasuyuki Mutō ( Deadman Wonderland ) wrote the screenplay. Aniplex is distributing the film.

The film revolves around the past of Ryo Saeba and the death of his old partner Hideyuki Makimura. It will also revolve around Angel Dust, which was also important in the original series.

The Boy and the Heron

's latest feature film, or literally) dropped from #5 to #6 at the Japanese box office in its ninth weekend. The film earned 116,218,300 yen (about US$792,400) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 7,956,160,300 yen (about US$54.26 million).

It is now the #84 highest-grossing film in Japan, and the #20 highest-grossing anime film in Japan. It surpassed Tales from Earthsea , Yo-kai Watch: The Movie , and the live-action Hana Yori Dango Final film.

The film sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan).

The film opened simultaneously on IMAX with its general release in Japan on July 14. The film earned more than Miyazaki's celebrated Academy Award-winning 2001 film Spirited Away in its first four days, and earned 50% more than his 2013 film The Wind Rises . The film exceeded US$1.7 million from 44 IMAX screens, which is a new three-day opening record, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

The film is the first Studio Ghibli film to get a simultaneous IMAX release. The film is also screening in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X.

GKIDS licensed the film, and it will release it in North American theaters later this year.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, in addition to directing the film and writing the script. Takeshi Honda ( Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , Rebuild of Evangelion films) is the animation director. Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , My Neighbor Totoro ) composed the music. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is the producer. Kenshi Yonezu ( Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , March comes in like a lion ) performs the theme song "Chikyūgi" (Globe).



Kingdom: Unmei no Honō

Kingdom

(Flames of Destiny), the third live-action film based on'smanga, dropped from #4 to #7 at the Japanese box office in its seventh weekend. The film earned 105,396,440 yen (about US$718,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 5,115,450,360 yen (about US$34.88 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 28 and sold 703,530 tickets to earn 1,050,708,610 yen (about US$7.39 million) in its first three days. The film now has the best opening weekend among all three Kingdom films, and now also has the best opening (in terms of ticket sales) among live-action films in Japan in 2023.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) joined the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other new cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), Yuki Yamada as Man Goku (Wan Ji), Eri Murakawa as You Li (Yū Ri), and Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei (Tō Bi).

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively, from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprised their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) returned to write the script.

franchise

(New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the's first 3DCG anime film , dropped from #8 to #10 in its sixth weekend.

The film opened on August 4, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 322,000 tickets in its first three days, and earned 401 million yen (about US$2.8 million).

The film's story shows kindergartener Shinnosuke gaining telekinetic superpowers after a white light from space passes through Earth. A counterpart black light gives a man named Mitsuru Hiriya psychic powers of his own, which he uses to try and destroy the Earth. While Japan is gripped by fear, Shinnosuke stands up as its new hero.

The film is the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , and it took seven years to make from the planning stages. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) both directed the film and wrote the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. animated the film.



The live-action film adaptation of Toshio Ozawa's G Men manga dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.

Studio Trigger 's re-screening of Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- – , the first of two compilation films of Gainax 's Gurren Lagann anime, dropped off the mini-theater rankings in its third weekend.

