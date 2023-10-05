World Animation & VFX Summit Honors Hayao Miyazaki with Lifetime Achievement Award

© 2023 Studio Ghibli

The 2023 World Animation & VFX Summit announced on Wednesday that it is honoringwith the Lifetime Achievement Award in its Hall of Fame awards and panelist lineup.' presidentis also an honoree at this year's Summit.

Other honorees include Walt Disney Animation Studios' chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, Mediawan Kids & Family's president Julien Borde for International Studio of the Year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directors Joaquim Dos Santos , Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson for the New Vision Award, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget director Sam Fell, Disney animator Floyd Norman , Trolls Band Together producer Gina Shay, and Apple TV+ 's head of children's programming Tara Sorensen.

The event takes place on November 1-3 at the Garland Hotel in Hollywood. The Hall of Fame award honorees will receive their awards at an opening night gala on November 1.

Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ) sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan).

The Boy and the Heron has earned a cumulative total of 8,333,397,800 yen (about US$55.60 million). It is the #75 highest-grossing film in Japan.

GKIDS licensed the film, and will release it in North American theaters on December 8, with preview engagements on November 22.

Miyazaki rose to prominence in the 1970s on such television anime series as Lupin III , Future Boy Conan , and Sherlock Hound . He directed his first feature film, Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro , in 1979. He then adapted the beginning of his Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga into an anime film in 1984, before he and fellow director Isao Takahata founded Studio Ghibli .

With Ghibli, Miyazaki helmed the feature films Laputa: Castle in the Sky , My Neighbor Totoro , Kiki's Delivery Service , Porco Rosso , Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo , and The Wind Rises . He also co-produced Takahata's directorial efforts and directed smaller projects such as the "experimental film" On Your Mark and Ghibli Museum Shorts such as Mei and the Kitten Bus and Mr. Dough and the Egg Princess .

