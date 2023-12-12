Metaphor: ReFantazio Game's Video Features Staff Describing Game World, Story

Atlus unveiled a new video on Tuesday for its first full-scale fantasy role-playing game Metaphor: ReFantazio . The video features director Katsura Hashino , character designer Shigenori Soejima , and composer Shoji Meguro discussing the development of the game, and describing the game's world, story, characters, music, and more.

Hashino also described how they brought in outside talent to help develop the game, such as Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Gunbuster ) for mechanical design , and Kazuma Kōda ( NieR:Automata , Sakugan ) for conceptual design.

Image courtesy of Atlus

The game will release in fall 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam .

Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.