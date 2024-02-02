Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Crossover Game Gets Xbox Series X|S, PC Versions

New versions launch on March 1

Shueisha Games, Shueisha 's game publishing affiliate company, announced on Tuesday that it and Momo-Pi Game Studio's Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions game is getting a release for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam on March 1. The company streamed a release date trailer:

Shueisha Games released the game in July 2022.

Red Art Games will release a physical version the game in the West in the second quarter of 2024. Video Games Plus will handle distribution in North America. The game will get a special edition that includes a sleeve featuring alternate cover art, double-sided poster, and a print copy of the "Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - The Beginning" prequel manga. The special edition is exclusive to Red Art Games' online store.

The game features support for Japanese, English, and French.

The game features eight characters from Shonen Jump+ manga, including Spy×Family 's Loid Forger, " Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ' Princess, Ghost Reaper Girl 's Chloe, Summer Time Rendering 's Ushio Kofune, Kaiju No. 8 's Kafka Hibino, Heart Gear 's Chrome, Slime Life 's Slime, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku 's Gabimaru.

Shueisha Games describes the game:

Damien is an extremely creative and imaginative teenager born in a binational French-Japanese family. Damien's personal world shatters when his parents tell him that they decided to leave France to go live in Japan, a country he mostly knows about from all the manga he reads. Damien will have to call upon his superhero persona, Captain Velvet Meteor, to cope with the anxiety of being in a completely new place. He will face his fears and grow up through the power of his imagination by calling upon his favorite Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape a mysterious planet and an unknown monster army.

Sheuisha launched the manga based on the game by Rinaldo Wirz and Masato Ichishiki on Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus in August 2022.

Shueisha established the new wholly owned affiliated company Shueisha Games in February 2022.