Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? Anime Streams Shizuru Chikura's Character Video

Kadokawa revealed a character promotional video for Girls und Panzer and Shirobako director Tsutomu Mizushima 's original anime Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? ( Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? ) on Wednesday. The character video features Shizuru Chikura voiced by Chika Anzai .

©apogeego/「終末トレインどこへいく?」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on thechannel on April 1 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). It will also run on, and

The anime's story is set in a town in a not-so-ordinary countryside, where a big and strange occurrence is happening to its residents. But a young girl named Shizuru Chikura has a strong desire to see her lost friend again. Shizuru and three other girls board an abandoned train, and they set out to the outside world, where survival is not certain. What awaits them at the last stop of the "Doomsday Train?"

The anime stars:

Azumi Waki as Nadeshiko Hoshi, nicknamed Nadeko

as Nadeshiko Hoshi, nicknamed Nadeko Erisa Kuon as Reimi Kuga

as Reimi Kuga Hina Kino as Akira Shinonome

as Akira Shinonome Chika Anzai as Shizuru Chikura

Tsutomu Mizushima ( Girls und Panzer , Shirobako ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Asako Nishida ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project ) is designing the characters based on namo 's original designs, and serving as chief animation director.

The other staff members include:

Rei Nakashima performs the opening theme song "GA-TAN GO-TON."

Manga artist Torimura will start serializing a manga adaptation, told from Akira's perspective, on the free manga website KadoComi on March 25.

Kadokawa announced the anime in commemoration of Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway, in October 2022.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.