Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals 2 More Cast, Robots

The official website of Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, revealed two new cast and characters, and Shinkalion robots on Thursday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Natsumi Fujiwara as Ten Uotora, a first year middle school student who drives the Shinkalion N700S Nozomi robot

© プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Shinkalion N700S Nozomi Blue Trailerform

© プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Masumi Tazawa as Shion Goryōkaku, a first year middle school student who drives the Shinkalion H5 Hayabusa robot

© プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Shinkalion H5 Hayabusa Dozerform

© プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. (April 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and then on BS TV Tokyo later that evening.

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

GRe4N BOYZ (formerly GReeeeN ) will perform the opening theme song "Senkō Hayabusa" themed after the Hayabusa bullet train. meiyo , THE ALFEE , and Sayaka Yamamoto will perform the show's ending theme songs. meiyo 's theme song is themed after the Nozomi bullet train and is titled "HOPE!HOPE!HOPE!." THE ALFEE 's theme song is modeled after the Kodama bullet train, and Yamamoto's theme song is modeled after the Kamome bullet train.

The anime's manga adaptation launched on Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on Thursday.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise , premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.