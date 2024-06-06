Netflix to Stream Sailor Moon Cosmos Films on August 22

2-part finale based on 'Shadow Galactica' arc opened in Japan last June

©Naoko Takeuchi・PNP/Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos Production Committee

announced on Friday that it will stream, the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of's originalmanga, exclusively worldwide on August 22.

The first film opened on June 9, 2023, and the second opened on June 30.

Tomoya Takahashi ( Den-noh Coil , Gatchaman Crowds ) directed both films at Toei Animation . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (all six JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) returned to pen the scripts. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, continued to design the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) returned to compose the music. Yumiko Soraga was the art director.

Daoko performs the theme song "Tsuki no Hana" (Moon Flower).

Netflix began streaming the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project worldwide in June 2021. The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan. Netflix is also streaming Sailor Moon Crystal .

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.

Viz Media 's release of Sailor Moon Stars , the fifth and final season of the original Sailor Moon anime that adapts the "Shadow Galactica" arc, marked the first time the season got a home video release in North America. Sailor Moon Stars originally aired for 34 episodes from 1996 to 1997.