Slitterhead Horror Game's Trailer Reveals November 8 Release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The Summer Game Fest livestream revealed on Friday a trailer for Slitterhead , the upcoming horror game by Keiichirō Toyama 's company Bokeh Game Studio, and it announced the game's November 8 release date for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store:

The game was previously slated for 2023 as the studio's first title.

Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka is composing the game's music.

IGN had previously reported that the game would be a horror action-adventure game. The website reported that the game "will include 'battles and story elements' in the kind of richly authored worlds you might recognize from [Toyama's] games at Sony 's Japan Studio and Konami ." Toyama also told the website, "If anything, this will be more of a horror-oriented game. But we will focus on making this a broader entertainment experience, rather than a hardcore horror game.” A "fairly large" team is working on the game.

Toyama announced in December 2021 that he had left Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio alongside colleagues Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura to found Bokeh Game Studio.

Toyama is best known for directing the first Silent Hill game by Konami , and subsequently developing the Siren horror game series. He also directed both Gravity Rush games. Sato and Okura both worked alongside Toyama in the Siren series as lead character designer and lead game designer respectively, and Sato also worked as producer of The Last Guardian . Okura was also lead game designer on the Gravity Rush series.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream