Exclusive: Beyblade X Anime to Premiere in U.S. on Disney XD on July 13

ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. announced on Thursday that the television anime of Takara Tomy 's Beyblade X project will premiere in the United States on the Disney XD channel on July 13. The anime will also premiere in Canada on Cartoon Network Canada , Disney XD Canada , and Teletoon ; and in Australia on 9Go! in July.

The anime began running in New Zealand on TVNZ in June 29. ADK Emotions NY and T-Licensing "look forward" to releasing the anime in Europe this summer and fall. The anime will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally in batches of multi-language episodes later this year.

© Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO

ADK Emotions

Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Lucky for him, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias “Blader X” and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top.

NY and T-Licensing describe the anime's story:

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

The Beyblade X anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 6. The Japanese and English release both feature the opening theme song "Prove" by the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK .

The anime stars Sōma Saitō as X Kurosu, Shūichirō Umeda as Bird Kazami, and Ruriko Noguchi as Multi Nanairo.

Beyblade series veteran Katsuhito Akiyama is credited as chief director for the anime, while Sotsu Terada ( Beyblade Burst Turbo , Beyblade Burst GT episode director) is directing the anime at OLM. Hikaru Muno ( High Card ) is credited for original series concept and scenario assistance, while Kazuho Hyodo ( ReLIFE , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is in charge of the series scripts. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) drafted the original character designs, while Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade: V-Force , Beyblade: Metal Fusion , Beyblade: Shogun Steel ) is adapting those character designs for animation.

Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ), Hikaru Muno ( High Card ), and Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) launched the Beyblade X manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in June 2023. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original story, and Demizu is drawing the manga.

Viz Media licensed the manga.

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, premiered on Disney XD in April 2023 and on Hulu that May in the U.S. Episodes streamed on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime also aired on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show had 26 22-minute episodes.

The Beyblade X : XONE game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Japan on November 14.

Source: Press release

