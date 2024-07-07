Otakon 2024 Hosts Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Voice Actors, Producer

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Thursday that the convention is hosting Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse voice actors Kikunosuke Toya , Aino Shimada , and producer Takuma Kishida .

Toya voices Donny in the Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime. His other notable roles include Denji in Chainsaw Man and Fubuki in The Elusive Samurai .

Shimada voices Nasiens in Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse . She also voices Gonda in Plus-Sized Elf . Shimada has also voiced roles in Dark Gathering , Ao no Orchestra , Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp , among others.

Kishida is a producer with TMS Entertainment and produces for Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse . His other notable works include I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too , and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro .

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki . Composer Yuki Hayashi will be in attendance.

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

Source: Press release