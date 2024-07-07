News
Otakon 2024 Hosts Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Voice Actors, Producer
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Thursday that the convention is hosting Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse voice actors Kikunosuke Toya, Aino Shimada, and producer Takuma Kishida.
Toya voices Donny in the Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime. His other notable roles include Denji in Chainsaw Man and Fubuki in The Elusive Samurai.
Shimada voices Nasiens in Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. She also voices Gonda in Plus-Sized Elf. Shimada has also voiced roles in Dark Gathering, Ao no Orchestra, Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp, among others.
Kishida is a producer with TMS Entertainment and produces for Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. His other notable works include I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too, and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro.
Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka, animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani, BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba, rock band FLOW, and manga artist Hinoki Kino. It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa, voice actor Uki Satake, and director Hiroshi Nagahama. The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange, including CG director Akihiko Orikasa, director Kensuke Yamamoto, producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki. Composer Yuki Hayashi will be in attendance.
Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.
Source: Press release