My Hero Academia: You're Next Film Earns Over 8.9 Million Yen in 1st 3 Days, Ranks 1st in Japan Box Office

Film opened on Friday; original manga ended on Monday

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next

), the fourth anime film in the, sold 608,500 tickets, and earned approximately 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days, and ranked first in the Japanese box office.

The film opened in 488 theaters in Japan on Friday. The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the film's theme song "Homunculus," and the ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.

The anime franchise has previously had three films. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021, and eventually earned more than US$10 million.

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime debuted on April 6, starting with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The original manga ended on Monday. Horikoshi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. Shueisha released the manga's 41st volume in Japan on Friday, and the final volume will ship in December.

The manga will have its final fanbook in January, first art book in April, and a new large-scale art exhibit in summer 2025. To commemorate the end of the manga's 10-year run, Shueisha also published an ad in the morning edition of The New York Times featuring an English comment from Horikoshi, and launched the "World Best Hero" popularity poll on Monday.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web