Millennium Parade Cancels Entire World Tour
posted on by Alex Mateo
Team "would not be able to deliver high quality performance"
Millennium Parade, the creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta, announced on Monday that they are cancelling all performances for their "Who and How Tour 2024" world tour. The official website for Millennium Parade stated that the tour was cancelled because "after careful consideration and many internal discussions," they realized that they "would not be able to deliver the high-quality performances" that they strive for. There will be full refunds for ticketholders, and the website lists how to obtain them.
The tour was scheduled to start on November 2 in Mexico, and it would have included the following dates:
- Mexico City, Mexico: Lunario del Auditorio Nacional - November 2
- Los Angeles, CA: Fonda Theater - November 4
- New York, NY: Irvina Plaza - November 7
- Toronto, CA: Danforth Music Hall - November 9
- Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzberg - November 14
- Paris, France: Le Trianon - November 16
- London, U.K.: HERE at Outernet - November 18
- Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg Ronda - November 20
- Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Garden Theater - December 19-20
Milliennium Parade performed theme songs for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime and the live-action Homunculus film. They also collaborated for theme songs for the Hell's Paradise anime and BELLE anime film.
