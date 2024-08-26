Millennium Parade Cancels Entire World Tour

Like Rimuru himself, the game pulls from a ton of other sources to combine them together in search of a greater goal. Unlike Rimuru, the parts don't always mesh together all that well. ― With all of the faux RPG mechanics in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , converting it into an RPG was a pretty safe choice. It might not be a game with a lot of bite to it, but That Time I Got Reincarnated as...