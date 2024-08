Millennium Parade Cancels Entire World Tour

Team "would not be able to deliver high quality performance"

Millennium Parade

, the creative team led bymember, announced on Monday that they are cancelling all performances for their "Who and How Tour 2024" world tour . The official website forstated that the tour was cancelled because "after careful consideration and many internal discussions," they realized that they "would not be able to deliver the high-quality performances" that they strive for. There will be full refunds for ticketholders, and the website lists how to obtain them.

The tour was scheduled to start on November 2 in Mexico, and it would have included the following dates:

Mexico City, Mexico: Lunario del Auditorio Nacional - November 2

Los Angeles, CA: Fonda Theater - November 4

New York, NY: Irvina Plaza - November 7

Toronto, CA: Danforth Music Hall - November 9

Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzberg - November 14

Paris, France: Le Trianon - November 16

London, U.K.: HERE at Outernet - November 18

Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg Ronda - November 20

Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Garden Theater - December 19-20

Milliennium Parade performed theme songs for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime and the live-action Homunculus film. They also collaborated for theme songs for the Hell's Paradise anime and BELLE anime film.

