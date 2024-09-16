Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation's 1st 4 Minutes Streamed

Netflix began streaming a clip with the first four minutes from the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on Monday. The clip is part of Netflix 's Geeked Week 2024 event.

The six-episode 30-minute Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will stream exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

© 創通・サンライズ

The staff atandis producing the animation entirely with' Unreal Engine 5.game) is writing, and German artist"The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project.) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, andis producing.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.

Sources: Netflix YouTube channel, Gundam.info





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.