Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Casts Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova

Manganiello plays Mr. 0, Abova plays Miss All Sunday

Netflix revealed on Wednesday two more cast members for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The series has cast Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 [highlight white text for spoiler] (also known as Crocodile) and Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday [highlight white text for spoiler] (also known as Nico Robin) :

Image via What's on Netflix's X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix also began streaming a set tour video:

Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The streamer previously announced new cast members for season 2, including:

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix

The live-action series debuted exclusively onin August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.

Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.