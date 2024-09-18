News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Casts Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix revealed on Wednesday two more cast members for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga. The series has cast Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Crocodile) and Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nico Robin):
Netflix also began streaming a set tour video:
Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.
The streamer previously announced new cast members for season 2, including:
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nefertari Vivi)
- Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
- Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
The second season adds Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.
Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
Source: What's on Netflix's X/Twitter account
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history