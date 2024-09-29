×
Death Stranding 2 Game Reveals Japanese Dub, CG Model Cast, Insert Song Artist

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kenjirō Tsuda, Mitsuru Miyamoto, Tomokazu Sugita, more voice game's characters in Japanese dub

The "PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2 Special Stage!!" for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach game at Tokyo Game Show 2024 on Sunday revealed the game's Japanese dub cast, CG model cast, and insert song artist. Daichi Miura will perform the game's insert song "Horizon Dreamer." The single will release in Japan on Monday.

The game's CG model and Japanese cast revealed during the event are:

Kenjirō Tsuda as Japanese voice of Sam
strandingsam
Image via Death Stranding game's X/Twitter account
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved
Tarman
CG Model: Mad Max director George Miller
English voice: Marty Rhone
Japanese voice: Mitsuru Miyamoto
strandingtarman
Image via 4Gamer
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved
Dollman
CG Model: Fatih Akin
English voice: Jonathan Roumie
Japanese voice: Tomokazu Sugita
strandingdollman
Image via 4Gamer
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved
Tomorrow
CG Model / CG Actor: Elle Fanning
English voice: Elle Fanning
Japanese voice: Shion Wakayama
strandingtomo
Image via 4Gamer
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved
Shioli Kutsuna as the CG model and actor, and English and Japanese voice for Rainy
strandingrainy
Image via 4Gamer
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved
Heartman
CG Model: Nicolas Winding Refn
English voice: Darren Jacobs
Japanese voice: Hōchū Ohtsuka
strandingheartman
Image via 4Gamer
©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. 2022 All Rights Reserved

The stage event also revealed that Nana Mizuki is the Japanese voice for the character Fragile.

The stage event also revealed the first video clips from the game in Japanese, and the game's English X (formerly Twitter) account also posted the clips:

The game's photo mode was also revealed:

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach game is slated for release in 2025.

The game also features Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios (Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music).

Kojima also announced a new game titled OD during The 2023 Game Awards in collaboration with film director and comedian Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope).

Kojima announced in January that his next original project will be in the action espionage genre.

Sources: PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2 Special Stage!! in TGS2024 livestream, 4Gamer (YamaChan), Music Natalie

