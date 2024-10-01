News
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again Anime's New Trailer Introduces Mamoru Miyano as Chibi Gigan
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Chibi Godzilla Raids Again (Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū), the anime about the Chibi Godzilla character, revealed a new character for the sequel anime's second half in a trailer and visual on Tuesday.
Mamoru Miyano voices the new character Chibi Gigan, a robot monster tasked to retrieve Chibi Mecha Godzilla and destroy Monster Island. Unfortunately, Chibi Gigan is always easily defeated. The new character will appear in the anime's next episode on Wednesday.
Miyano previous starred as Haruo Sakaki in the Godzilla anime film trilogy, and he also dubbed the male protagonist Trapper in Japanese for this year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.The sequel anime premiered on April 3 at 7:05 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo's Oha Suta. After its broadcast, TOHO animation's YouTube channel streams the episodes for free. The Godzilla franchise's YouTube channel started streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles on April 10.
The anime features a returning cast.
Taketo Shinkai is again directing the anime at Pie in the sky, and Chiharu Sakazaki is again designing the characters.
The anime premiered in April 2023 at 7:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo's Iniminimanimo programming block. (Iniminimanimo — a reference to the English counting-out rhyme "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" — has previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School.)
The anime's cast includes:
- Jun Fukuyama as Chibi Godzilla
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Chibi Mecha Godzilla
- Takuya Eguchi as Chibi Ghidorah
- Rie Takahashi as Chibi Mothra
- Hiro Shimono as Chibi Radon
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Chibi Hedorah
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Chibi Biollante
- Reina Ueda (older sister) and Akari Kitō (younger sister) as the Kobijin sisters
- Maaya Uchida as Chibi Minilla
- Subaru Kimura as Chibi Titano
- Ryōhei Kimura as Chibi Gabara
A series of animated shorts titled "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla), based on the Chibi Godzilla character, streamed on the Godzilla (Gojira) franchise's YouTube channel in 2020.
Chibi Godzilla debuted in Chiharu Sakazaki's Ganbare Chibi Gojira (Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla) picture book in October 2018. Sakazaki launched a second picture book Nakayoshi Chibi Gojira (Close Friends, Chibi Godzilla) in May 2019.
The Chibi Godzilla project celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise. The project launched in July 2018, and it has since appeared on a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at 2018's "Gojira Fes" (Godzilla Fest) event, in animated shorts during theater intermission, and for other projects. Before designing Chibi Godzilla, Sakazaki was known for designing characters such as the Suica commuter card's penguin and Chiba Prefecture's official mascot Chi-ba-kun.
Sources: Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's website, Comic Natalie