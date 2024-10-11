News
Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Surpasses 1 Million Copies Worldwide
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Atlus revealed on Friday that Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus and Studio Zero's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, has a combined digital sales plus physical shipments total of over 1 million copies worldwide.
【㊗100万本突破！㊗】— 『メタファー：リファンタジオ』公式 (@stud_zero) October 11, 2024
本日発売の『#メタファー：リファンタジオ』の全世界累計販売本数が、100万本を突破しました！ 応援いただいた皆さまに、深く御礼申し上げます。https://t.co/f1hVvtnGWt pic.twitter.com/c0c7vi4zLj
The game launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on Friday. A free demo is also available for the game, and save data from the demo will carry over into the full game.
The game's Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.
Customers who pre-ordered the game receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.
Atlus describes the game:
Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.
Studio Zero developed the game. Katsura Hashino (Persona 5) directed the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.
The game will get a manga adaptation in Shueisha's V Jump magazine. Yōichi Amano (Stealth Symphony, Over Time) will draw the manga. Staff will reveal the manga's debut date at a later time
Sources: Metaphor: ReFantazio game's X/Twitter account, Gamer