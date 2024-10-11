Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Surpasses 1 Million Copies Worldwide

Atlus revealed on Friday that Metaphor: ReFantazio , Atlus and Studio Zero 's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game, has a combined digital sales plus physical shipments total of over 1 million copies worldwide.

The game launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on Friday. A free demo is also available for the game, and save data from the demo will carry over into the full game.

The game's Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.

Customers who pre-ordered the game receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Studio Zero developed the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) directed the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .

The game will get a manga adaptation in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine. Yōichi Amano ( Stealth Symphony , Over Time ) will draw the manga. Staff will reveal the manga's debut date at a later time

Sources: Metaphor: ReFantazio game's X/Twitter account, Gamer