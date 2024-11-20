Darwin Incident Anime Unveils Teaser Visual, Staff

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Shun Umezawa 's The Darwin Incident ( Darwin Jihen ) manga unveiled a teaser visual and staff:

Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is directing the anime at BELLNOX FILMS . Katsuichi Nakayama ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ) is the series director. Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is handling the series composition. Shinpei Tomooka ( BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as "Humanzee." Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend. But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.

Umezawa launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Thursday. The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, and resumed serialization in May 2023.

The manga won the 15th Manga Taisho awards in 2022. It also won an Excellence Award in the Manga Division of the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022. The manga also ranked at #10 for manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga was nominated in the 47th and 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2023 and this year, respectively.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.