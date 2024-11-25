Shadows House Manga Goes on 3-Week Hiatus

Manga returns on December 19

This year's 51st issue of'smagazine revealed on November 21 that manga creator duo'smanga will take a three-week hiatus and will return in the magazine's third 2025 issue on December 19. Though the manga's serialization schedule typically puts the manga as publishing a new chapter for two consecutive issues, and then taking a break for two consecutive issues, the three week break is irregular for the manga.

The manga entered its final arc with the end of its 200th chapter on July 18.

so-ma-to wrote in a blog post on pixiv Fanbox on July 20 that the manga will change its serialization schedule to publish two chapters and then go on a break for two issues, and then continuing that cycle. The manga had previously had a publishing schedule of publishing three new chapters and then taking a break for one issue. The blog post noted that the original storywriter for the manga has been in poor health since last year, and their condition has not improved. so-ma-to also stated that the manga has at least one year left in serialization at this new pace.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the depths of a murky mansion lives a group of enigmatic nobles known as...the Shadow family. With no visible features to speak of, these mysterious aristocrats employ living dolls to act as their “faces.” Kate and Emilico are one such pair of mistress and servant, dwelling in their own little world and learning from each other bit by bit with every new day. But in a house of locked doors, living according to rules from no apparent source—how long can their blissfully peaceful existence truly last...?

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on September 19. Yen Press published the seventh volume on September 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime's second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired in Japan.

