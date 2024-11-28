'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!' Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening, Ending Themes

Series debuts on TV on January 10

Toei began streaming a main promotional video on Thursday for the anime based on Suzuki Makishima 's Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ( Nihon e Yōkoso Elf-san. ) light novels. The video previews the show's opening and ending theme songs.

The anime will debut on TV onon January 10 at 10:00 p.m., before airing on, and's Animeism programming block on January 10 at 25:53 (effectively January 11 at 1:53 a.m.). The anime will also air onstarting on January 13.

The anime will star Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kazuhiro Kitase / Kazuhiho and Kaede Hondo as Marie. Other cast members include Yumi Uchiyama as Wridra and Rico Sasaki as Mewi.

Sasaki is also performing the opening theme song "Palette Days," and Nijisanji VTubers Kaede Higuchi and Kanae are performing the ending theme song "Yummy Yummy."

Tōru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at studio Zero-G . Aya Yoshinaga ( Golden Kamuy , Durarara!! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Madoka Hirayama ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , I Don't Like My Big Brother at All ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the novels and their manga adaptation in English, and describes the story:

Kazuhiro Kitase's only hobby is sleeping. Ever since he was young, he would enter a wondrous world within his dreams and go on thrilling adventures. One day, he goes on an adventure with an elf girl he became friends with in his dream world, but it's put to an abrupt halt when they both get scorched with a dragon's breath! As he wakes up from his dream, he notices a familiar figure sleeping next to him...the elf girl from his dreams?! Join Kazuhiro on his new adventures through Japan with Ms. Elf!

Makishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2017, where it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan publishes the compiled novels digitally with illustrations by Yappen .

Shimo Aono launched the ongoing manga adaptation of the story on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in December 2018.