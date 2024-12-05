Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Ending Theme Song

Kadokawa began streaming on Thursday the second promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Kazuki Kaburagi 's Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ (How to Perform Alternate World Magic) light novel series, and it reveals and previews the ending theme song "Yoake no Uta" (Song of Dawn) by Humbreaders .

The anime will get an advanced screening on December 21 at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo with the main cast members in attendance.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©鏑木カヅキ/MFブックス/マジック・メイカー製作委員会

The anime will debut on TV on January 8. The series will air on, BS, and, and it will stream onandon Wednesdays.

The cast includes (character name spellings not confirmed):

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Caressing My Hibernating Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Demon Girl Next Door , Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ) is in charge of series scripts, Takayuki Noguchi ( Cinderella Nine , The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ) is designing the characters, Kei Yoshikawa ( In Another World With My Smartphone , Mobile Suit Gundam AGE ) and Kana Hashiguchi ( Classroom of the Elite , The tale of outcasts ) are composing the music, and TOY'S FACTORY is in charge of music production.

XIIX will perform the opening theme song "Kirameki" (Twinkle).

The story of the light novels centers on a man who dies in the modern world while harboring a longing for magic, and is reincarnated in another world as a baby named Shion. Hoping that magic finally exists in another world, Shion is disappointed when he finds out that magic also does not exist in this new world. One day, while visiting a lake with his sister Marie, Shion witnesses a mysterious phenomenon that was "like magic." Shion then decides to be a pioneer of magic in another world and starts researching about magic.

Kaburagi launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with illustration by Kururi in May 2020, and the second volume in December that same year. The third volume will ship on December 25.

Tomozō Nishioka launched the manga adaptation on the Manga Doa app in June 2021. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the third volume in February 2023.

