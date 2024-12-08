Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Anime Reveals 2 New Cast, More Returning Staff, April 2025 Debut

The " Black Butler: Public School Arc AFTER the MIDNIGHT TEA PARTY ～A Return to Weston College～" event on Sunday revealed a teaser visual, two new cast members, more returning staff, and the April premiere of Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , the new television anime of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga.

Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account © Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX,Project Black Butler

The newly announced cast are:

Rie Kugimiya as Sieglinde Sullivan

Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account © Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX, Project Black Butler

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Wolfram

Image via Black Butler anime's X/Twitter account © Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX, Project Black Butler

Additional returning staff from the Black Butler: Public School Arc anime includes Hiroyuki Yoshino , who is again in charge of series script, Yumi Shimizu as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki , who is again composing the music.

The Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime takes Sebastian and Ciel to Germany, as they are ordered by the queen to investigate mysterious death occurrences there. A terrifying curse falls on Sebastian and Ciel, as they search for the truth about the Werewolf Forest, where anyone who steps in it is cursed to death.

©Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX, Project Black Butler

will stream the series.

Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive.

Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is once again directing the anime at CloverWorks .

The Black Butler: Public School Arc series premiered in Japan on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries. Crunchyroll previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.

The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso 's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA , and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.

