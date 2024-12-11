Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Streams Clip, New Animated Christmas Short

Paramount Pictures began streaming a new animated Christmas short titled "A Very Sonic Christmas," as well as an exclusive clip from the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film on Wednesday, featuring the character Shadow the Hedgehog, as voiced by Keanu Reeves .

"A Very Sonic Christmas"

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Clip

David H. Brooks directed the short animated by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Adam Pally (Wade in live-action movies/series) voiced Santa.

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The film is slated for release on December 20.

Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film.

IGN additionally reported that Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone are joining the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted on April 26 with six episodes.

