Crowdfunding Launched After Voice Actor Mike McFarland's Successful Brain Tumor Surgery

GoFundMe campaign for hiring live-in medical assistant after emergency operation

Image via Mike McFarland's Facebook page

Voice actorsandlaunched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign on Sunday so fellowcan hire a live-in medical assistant, following a successful surgery to remove his brain tumor this past week.

As of press time, the campaign has raised over US$51,000 towards its US$65,000 goal.

Voice actress Colleen Clinkenbeard said that McFarland found about the tumor when he visited the doctor for what he thought was an inner ear infection, later discovering that it was a brain tumor.

Mike McFarland has worked as line producer, ADR Director and ADR script adapter for many ADV and later Funimation series including Case Closed , Dragon Ball Z , Eden of the East , Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , One Piece , and the Evangelion film series. His voice acting credits include Master Roshi in Dragon Ball and its sequels, Makoto Hyuga in the Evangelion film series, Sky Master in Heaven's Lost Property , Goemon Ishikawa in Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine and many Lupin III films, and Buggy in One Piece . Some of his more recent roles include protagonist Hiroshi Odokawa in Odd Taxi , Big Bad Wolf in Date A Live IV , and E.G. Mine in Trigun Stampede .

Sources: GoFundMe, Collen Clinkenbeard's Bluesky account