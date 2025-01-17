Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Reveals Returning Cast Members for 1st Season

Disney+ Japan revealed on Friday the main returning cast members for the first season of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation project.

Disney+ also revealed a still from the opening scene of the anime.

The main cast for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, returning from the main game, include:

The original game will have a stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22 at 3:35 p.m. JST, and a stage presentation for the anime will be held on the same day at 6:30 p.m. JST.

The anime will debut onin October and will run for three seasons. The seasons will adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Benedizione , Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and Shin Katagai ( The Ossan Newbie Adventurer ) is directing at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yoichi Kato ( Space Brothers , Aikatsu! ) is credited as the main writer. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are designing the characters.

The original game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles. It launched in Japan in March 2020.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

