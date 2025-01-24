Crunchyroll Debuts I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime's English Dub on Friday

Also:anime gets new English-dubbed episodes on February 11

announced on Thursday that it will start streaming the English dub for the anime of's) light novel series on Friday. The company also revealed the dub cast and staff.

Additionally, Crunchyroll announced it will add the English dub for One Piece Season 15 Voyage 2 (episodes 1097-1108) plus Special 13 on February 11 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The English dub cast for I May Be a Guild Receptionist includes:

Manuel Aragon is the voice director, and Zach Bolton is producing the English dub. Domonique French is in charge of adaptation, and Jeremy Woods is the engineer.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Tsuyoshi Nagasawa ( Clockwork Planet , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Misuzu Chiba ( Aikatsu! Planet , Chi's Sweet Adventure ) is in charge of series scripts. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Shine Post ) and Shinichi Machida ( To Me, The One Who Loved You ) are designing the characters. Sakura Create is credited for animation production cooperation.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Kyle Cardine)