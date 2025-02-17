Dragon Zakura's Norifusa Mita, Kasai no Hito's Osamu Uoto Launch New Manga

Mita, Uoto to launch Makai no Gijō manga on Friday

This year's 12th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Norifusa Mita ( Investor Z , Dragon Zakura ) and Osamu Uoto ( Kasai no Hito , Ganbaryonkaa Masako-chan ) will launch a new manga titled Makai no Gijō (The Chamber of the Demon World), in the magazine's next issue on February 21. Mita is credited for the original story, and Uoto is drawing the manga.

Makai no Gijō pictured left Image via Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine's website © Shogakukan

The magazine teases the manga's story about a man who was a shut-in for 15 years, and the drama of how his life turns around.

Image via Amazon © Norifusa Mita, Kodansha

Dragon Zakura

Mita's 2003-2007Manga Award- winning manga (image right) previously inspired a live-action television series in 2005, with a sequel in 2010, and a Korean live-action television series in 2010.

Mita launched a sequel manga titled Dragon Zakura Two in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in January 2018, and ended it in March 2021. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in April 2021.

Mita's Archimedes no Taisen ( The Great War of Archimedes ) manga ended in its 378th chapter in September 2023. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2015, and moved to YanMaga Web in July 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 38th and final compiled book volume in December 2023. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2019.

Uoto and late manga creator Jinpachi Mori 's Kasai no Hito (The Family Cultivator) manga ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine from 1988 to 1996. Shogakukan published 15 volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 1993 live-action series, live-action specials in 1996 and 2004, and a two-hour live-action television adaptation in 2021.

Masaru Miyazaki and Uoto's Ganbaryonkaa Masako-chan manga ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits from January 2022 to October 2023.