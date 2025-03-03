Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Film Earns US$916,000 in U.S. Screenings, Debuts at #10

Film screened in 784 theaters

Image via Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website © Sotsu, Sunrise

Theanime film opened on Friday in the United States ranking at #10. The film earned a cumulative US$916,000 in its first three days.

The film screened in 784 theaters, earning US$532,173 on Friday, US$213,337 on Saturday, and US$171,154 on Sunday.

The film has surpassed the total all-time Japanese earnings of 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film, which earned 2.3 billion yen (about US$14.88 million in current conversion) at the Japanese box office. This makes the Gundam GQuuuuuuX film the second highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise in Japan, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM holding the all-time high of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$31.05 million) as of its initial run's final weekend in May 2024. If Gundam Seed FREEDOM's special edition screenings later in 2024 are included, that film has earned a cumulative total of 5.38 billion yen (about US$35.5 million).

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film opened in Japan on January 17, and debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days. The film has sold a total of 1.72 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,769,643,600 yen (about US$18.56 million).

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX film added immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings and also added "special footage" that teases the story after the film on February 22.

The story of Gundam GQuuuuuuX , a re-edited version of the first four episodes of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime, centers on Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle. Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)