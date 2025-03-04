Viz Media Licenses Tsubasa Fukuchi's Parashoppers Manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Viz Media announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Tsubasa Fukuchi 's new Parashoppers manga for simultaneous release in English. The first seven chapters are available to read now.

Image via x.com © Tsubasa Fukuchi, Viz Media

The company describes the story:

A high schooler battles for his life using superpowers he buys and sells on a mysterious app!

Fukuchi launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in January 22.

Fukuchi also published " Ueki no Housoku - Exhibition" ( The Law of Ueki - Exhibition), the first new chapter for Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga in 16 years, on December 4 in the same issue.

Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized Fukuchi's The Law of Ueki manga from 2001 to 2004 and the sequel The Law of Ueki Plus from 2005 to 2007. Viz Media published The Law of Ueki manga in North America, while Geneon Entertainment and Funimation released its television anime.

Fukuchi launched the Golden Spiral manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2022. The manga moved to Sunday Webry in April 2023. The manga ended in September 2023. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in November 2023.

