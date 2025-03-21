×
Dekin no Mogura TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Genki Okawa, more join cast for series debuting in July

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Natsumi Eguchi's Dekin no Mogura (The Banned Mole, or The Banned Mogura) manga revealed three more cast members on Friday.

Genki Okawa as Kuriaki Magi
Yukiyo Fujii as Yaeko Kirihara
Akane Fujita as Shio Inukai
The anime will debut in July 2025.

Hiroshi Ishiodori (Kiss Him, Not Me; Peach Girl; RINNE 3) is directing the anime at Brains Base. Shinzō Fujita (To Your Eternity both seasons, Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children) is overseeing the series scripts, Yōko Tanabe (Tonari no Yōkai-san, Handyman Saitō in Another World) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, NANA) is composing the music.

Yūichi Nakamura will star in the anime as Momoyuki Mogura.

Eguchi (Hozuki's Coolheadedness) launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in April 2021. The manga is also available on the Comic Days service. The eighth volume shipped on November 21.

The manga centers on university students Magi and Yaeko, who one day witness a Kōjien dictionary falling on the head of a man and hurting him. However, despite bleeding from his head, the man expresses that he does not want them to call an ambulance or the police for him, which seems suspicious. In addition, after this encounter, both Magi and Yaeko start seeing strange things.

Sources: Dekin no Mogura anime's website, Comic Natalie

