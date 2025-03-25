News
Crunchyroll Adds Fafner THE BEYOND Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The anime had 12 episodes that screened first in theaters. The first three episodes debuted in theaters in May 2019, and ranked #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in their opening weekend. Episodes 4-6 screened in Japan starting in November 2019. Episodes 7-9 opened in theaters in Japan in November 2020. Episodes 10-12 opened in theaters in November 2021.
Many of the main staff members returned for this project, although Michie Suzuki took over as art director, and Takuma Morooka was the new compositing director of photography. Takashi Noto (chief director for both seasons of Fafner EXODUS and the Fafner: Heaven and Earth film) was the director, and Tow Ubukata and Hisashi Hirai returned as scriptwriter and character designer, respectively. Gou Nakanishi was the executive producer. XEBECzwei animated the production. Tsuneyoshi Saito returned to compose the music, and the duo angela returned to perform opening theme song "Sakebe" (Shout!).
Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth. Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.
The Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime screened in theaters in Japan in January 2023.
Source: Crunchyroll via @AIR_News01