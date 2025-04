FanimeCon Hosts Voice Actors Atsushi Abe, Tsubasa Yonaga

Event takes place on May 23-26 in San Jose, CA

© Tsubasa Yonaga

The staff of FanimeCon announced that this year's event will host voice actors Atsushi Abe and Tsubasa Yonaga.

Abe's roles include Toma Kamijo in A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun , Moritaka Mashiro in Bakuman , Inojin Yamanaka in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Sōgo Ōsaka in IDOLiSH7 , Kukai Soma in Shugo Chara! , Tōichirō Izumida in Yowamushi Pedal , Kokonotsu Shikada in Dagashi Kashi , Yūki in Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Takashi Kosuda in B Gata H Kei - Yamada’s First Time , and Ren Suzugamori in Cardfight!! Vanguard .

Yonaga's major anime roles include Yowamushi Pedal 's Sangaku Manami, IDOLiSH7 's Mitsuki Izumi, Free! 's Nagisa Hazuki, and Chihayafuru 's Tsutomu Komano. His roles also include Yowamushi Pedal 's Sangaku Manami, All Out!! 's Mitsuo Hanadate, Love Stage!! 's Izumi Sena, and Cardfight!! Vanguard 's Aichi Sendō.

