Final Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film Opens Next Winter

New visual, story's return to Tokyo also revealed

The official website for Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen finale trilogy announced on Monday that Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen Saishūshō , the third and final film in the trilogy, will open next winter. The site also revealed the below visual for the film.

While the first and second film saw various members of the cast go separately to Okinawa, Kobe, Osaka, and Kyoto, the final film's story returns to Tokyo.

Image via Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen's websitet © 2024 プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会ムービー

The first film in the trilogy opened in September 2024. Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen Dai-2-Shō , the second film, opened in Japan in November 2025.

The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.

The anime takes place after Isla returns to her home country. The club receives an invitation to the "School Idol GPX" contest. Contestants compete individually instead of by school, and compete through performances distributed via app. In the first film, six members from the club — Ayumu, Kasumi, Shizuku, Kanata, Emma, and Lanzhu — go to Okinawa to compete. While many of them experience new encounters, Ayumu, however, has complex feelings about competing against her fellow club members. In the second film, Karin, Ai, Setsuna, Rina, Shioriko, and Mia go on a trip to the cities of Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe in Japan's Kansai region.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky theatrical OVA opened in June 2023.

Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , has a second season that debuted in April 2024.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

Sources: Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen anime films' website, Comic Natalie